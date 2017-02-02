Film Picks: ‘Evil Dead’ double feature at Durham’s Carolina Theatre

‘Evil Dead’ double feature at Durham’s Carolina Theatre
Friday, the Carolina Theatre in downtown Durham is hosting a Nevermore Fundraiser presentation of Sam Raimi’s ’80s horror cult classics “The Evil Dead” (1981), and “The Evil Dead II” (1987). Both movies feature Bruce Campbell battling demonic forces that are unleashed by a reading from the “Book of the Dead,” found in that old scary movie staple, a remote cabin in the woods. The popularity of these movies helped spawn a second sequel (1993’s “Army of Darkness”), a video game, a stage musical and a TV series reboot, “Ash Vs. Evil Dead,” the third season of which premieres this fall on the Starz network. The “Evil Dead” double bill benefits the 18th Annual Nevermore Film Festival which will take place February 24-26. 7 p.m., $9. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
Other highlights
- Friday, the N.C. Museum of Art’s Winter Films series continues with Orson Welles’ William Shakespeare adaptation “Chimes at Midnight.” The 1965 production combines several of the Bard’s plays into a showcase for the character of Sir John Falstaff, the bloated, buffoonish knight of Henry IV, whom Welles was born to play. The 8 p.m. screening will be introduced by NCMA Film Curator Laura Boyes. Tickets are $7 ($5 for members, ages 7–18 and college students with ID). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
- Also Friday, The Cary Theater shows Christopher Guest’s 2000 comedy “Best in Show” as part of the new “Science on Screen” series at 7 p.m. The event includes guest lecturer, Dr. Margaret Gruen, a board-certified veterinary behaviorist, who will be leading a discussion and Q&A on the topic “How smart is my dog, really?” Sunday, Maggie Greenwald’s 2016 drama “Sophie and the Rising Sun” screens at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Mark Dindel’s 1987 animated comedy “Cats Don’t Dance” shows at 10 a.m. as part of the “Film Day – Fun Day” series. Then on Thursday, Julie Taymor’s 2014 adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” screens at 7 and 9 p.m. Admission is $3-$5 to each film except for the “Film Day – Fun Day” event which is $1, and the “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” screenings, which are each $8-$10. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
- Friday at Duke University, the Screen/Society shows Pablo Larraín’s “Tony Manero” as part of the “Film in Theory” series at White 107. Followed by a discussion and dinner with RSVP. Monday, the French Film Festival continues with Eugène Green’s 2014 drama “La Sapienza” at Bryan Center Griffith Film Theater. Wednesday, the AMI Showcase on Senegalese Cinema presents Samba Gadjigo and Jason Silverman’s “Sembène!” at the same venue. All screenings start at 7 p.m. and are free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.
- Wednesday, the Cinema Overdrive series at Mission Valley Cinema features Leonard Kastle and Donald Volkman’s 1970 cult classic “The Honeymoon Killers,” starring Shirley Stoler, Tony Lo Bianco and Mary Jane Higby. 7:30 p.m. $5 (tickets can be purchased online). Details: 919-847-5677 or ambassadorcinemas.com.
