Win the book ‘JK Rowling’s Wizarding World: Movie Magic Volume One’

“J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World: Movie Magic Volume One: Extraordinary People and Fascinating Places” (Candlewick, $29.99) features all eight “Harry Potter” movies, including “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” in a beautiful hardcover edition that serves as an insider’s guide for fans of Rowling’s films.
Each page is a fun, interactive experience for ages 10 and up, with lift-the-flap discoveries, stickers and other engaging inserts. It also includes insights from the actors who played Harry Potter, Professor Dumbledore, Newt Scamander and more.
If you’d like to win “Wizarding World,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Sunday (Feb. 5) and include your mailing address. Please put “Wizarding” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
