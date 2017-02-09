Film Picks: Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ at NCMA

Friday, the N.C. Museum of Art’s Winter Films series continues with Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” The 1993 film, the first cinematic adaptation of the 1623 play, boasts a stellar ensemble including Branagh, Emma Thompson, Denzel Washington, Michael Keaton and Keanu Reeves. The 8 p.m. screening will be introduced by NCMA Film Curator Laura Boyes. Next Friday, the Museum’s mini-Shakespeare series concludes with “The Taming of the Shrew.”
Tickets are $7 ($5 for members, ages 7–18 and college students with ID). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
Other highlights
- In Durham on Friday, the Carolina Theatre’s RetroTreasures series offers a double feature of Emile Ardolino’s 1987 drama “Dirty Dancing,” followed by John Waters’ 1988 comedy “Hairspray.” 7 p.m., $9. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
- Also in Durham on Friday, the Screen/Society’s AMI Showcase presents Spring ‘17 AMI Faculty Filmmaker Spotlight, a program of short films by AMI instructors at 6 p.m. with a filmmaker Q&A to follow. Monday, the 2017 African Film Festival has Merzak Allouache’s 2013 drama “The Rooftops” (French title: “Es-Stouh”) at 7 p.m. at Bryan Center Griffith Film Theater. Tuesday at 7, the French Film Festival features Aleksandr Sokurov’s 2015 documentary “Francofonia” at the same venue. Thursday, the AMI Showcase is presenting Michael Snow’s 1967 drama “Wavelength” (7 p.m.), followed by a Q & A with the filmmaker at Carr 103. All of the screenings are free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.
- Also Friday, The Cary Theater shows Julie Taymor’s 2014 adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7 p.m (encore screenings at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday). Jeff Nichols’ 2016 drama “Loving” screens at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon (encore 2 p.m. Thursday). The “Midsummer Night’s Dream” events are $8-$10. The “Loving” screenings are $3-$5. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
- On Sunday, the Cinema Inc. series at the Rialto Theater in Raleigh presents Howard Hawks’ 1944 adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s “To Have or Have Not,” starring Humphrey Bogart. Subscriptions for the rest of the season are sold out, but those interested in subscribing for 2017-2018 should send their contact information to thecinemainc@gmail.com.
