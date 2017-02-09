Win animated film ‘Zootopia’ on DVD + Blu-ray

Walt Disney’s big 2016 hit “Zootopia” is set in a modern animal metropolis where Officer Judy Hopps, the first bunny on the city’s police force, tries to prove herself by cracking a big case. Hopps partners with a sly fox con artist to uncover a conspiracy which involves the disappearance of predator inhabitants of a mammalian metropolis.
The film is lauded by critics for its fast and funny action, its top-notch animation and its timely message about the harm of prejudice. “Zootopia” is voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Bonny Hunt and Jenny Slate.
