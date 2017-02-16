Win a copy of the book ‘The Greatest Movies You’ll Never See’

In “The Greatest Movies You’ll Never See: Unseen Masterpieces by the World’s Greatest Directors” (Octopus Books), British author Simon Braund lists obscure works that have never seen the light of day from directors such as Alfred Hitchcock and Sam Peckinpah.
It opens with Charlie Chaplin’s “Return from St. Helena” and ends with Tony Scott’s “Potsdamer Platz” and covers more than 50 movies by famous directors that never even made it to the cutting-room floor.
It was published in 2013, but it’s still a fascinating resource for real fans of cinema.
If you’d like to win “The Greatest Movies You’ll Never See,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Sunday (Feb. 19) and include your mailing address. Please put “Movies” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
Comments