Film Picks: Pleasing French rom-com ‘Amelie’ at Raleigh’s Rialto

The Rialto’s “Monday at the Movies” series continues with one of the most charming and colorful films of all time: Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s “Amélie.” The 2001 French rom-com stars Audrey Tautou as the enchanting title character, a Parisian waitress who decides to do what she can to make everyone around her happy. The critically acclaimed crowd-pleaser was nominated for five Oscars (Best Screenplay, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Sound and Best Foreign Language Film) and was recently adapted into a Broadway musical, which begins in previews next month.
“Amélie” starts at 7 p.m. and admission is $5. Details: 919- 856-8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.
Other highlights
- Friday, the N.C. Museum of Art’s Winter Films series continues with Franco Zeffirelli’s 1967 adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” starring Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton and Cyril Cusack. Tickets are $7 ($5 for members, ages 7-18 and college students with ID). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
- Also Friday, the Carolina Theatre in Durham offers a double feature of Dario Argento’s 1977 horror classic “Suspiria” followed by Steve Miner’s 1989 horror cult favorite “Warlock.” 7 p.m., $9. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
- Also in Durham on Friday, the Screen/Society’s Global Health Film Festival presents Jorge Sanjinés’ “Blood of the Condor” (original title: “Yawar Malku”) at White 107 at 6 p.m. On Monday, the French Film Festival has Alain Corneau’s 1991drama “All the Mornings of the World” (French title: “Tous les Matins du Monde”) at Bryan Center Griffith Film Theater, 7 p.m. Tuesday at 7 p.m., the 2017 African Film Festival is featuring Sekou Traoré’s 2015 drama “Eye of the Storm” (original title: “L’oeil du Cyclone”) at White 107. Wednesday at 7 p.m., the Cine-East: East Asian Cinema series presents Naomi Kawase’s 2015 drama “Sweet Bean” at Bryan Center Griffith Film Theater. And Thursday, the Documenting the Middle East series shows the 2014 documentary “On the Bride’s Side” at White 107 at 7 p.m. All screenings are free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.
- Saturday, The Cary Theater screens Jeff Nichols’ 2016 drama “Loving” at 2 p.m. Monday at 7 p.m. there is a free showing of the 2016 Epix documentary series “America Divided: Democracy For Sale,” presented by Private Citizens of NC,. Tuesday, Charles A. Nichols and Iwao Takamoto’s 1973 animated family favorite “Charlotte’s Web” shows at 10 a.m. as part of the “Film Day - Fun Day” series. Thursday, it’s Paul Verhoeven’s 2016 drama “Elle,” starring Isabelle Huppert, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Admission is $3-$5 to each film except for the “Film Day - Fun Day” event which is $1. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
