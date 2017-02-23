Film Picks: 3 days of macabre at Nevermore Film Festival in Durham

The 18th Annual Nevermore Film Festival, billed as “a three-day feast of the macabre,” runs Friday through Sunday at the Carolina Theatre in Durham. The fest’s roster of recent horror releases includes Hiroshi Katagiri’s “Gehenna: Where Death Lives,” Joey Curtis’s “2307: Winter’s Dream,” Anna Biller’s “The Love Witch,” Vincent J. Guastini and Michael McQuown’s “The Dark Tapes,” Trevor Ryan’s “Welcome to Willits,” Justin M. Seaman’s “The Barn,” Russ Emanuel’s “The Occupants,” Nick McAnulty and Brian Allan Stewart’s “Capture Kill Release,” and Paul Hills’ “The Power.” There will also be a few programs made up of U.S. and International short films.
Tickets for individual films are $10 or $80 for a 10-pass. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
Other highlights
- Friday, the N.C. Museum of Art’s Winter Films series continues with John Ford’s 1946 classic “My Darling Clementine,” starring Henry Fonda, Linda Darnell and Victor Mature. The 8 p.m. screening will be introduced by NCMA Film Curator Laura Boyes. Tickets are $7 ($5 for members, ages 7–18 and college students with ID). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
- Friday at 7 p.m. in Durham, Duke’s Screen/Society’s Film in Theory series screens Wakefield Poole’s “Bijou” (1972) at White 107. Sunday at 3 p.m., the Nasher Film Series presents Ava DuVernay’s “13th” (2016) at Nasher Museum of Art. Monday at 6 p.m., the Global Health Film Festival (GHFF) features Debora Diniz’s 2016 short film “Zika,” at Smith Warehouse. At 7 p.m. Monday, Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglorious Basterds” (2009) screens as part of the AMI showcase at Bryan Center Griffith Film Theater. Tuesday at 6 p.m., the GHFF shows Mauricio Andrada and Miguel Rojas-Sotelo’s “Sacbé” (2011) and Heather Greer and Delia Ackerman’s “Voices That Heal” (2017) off campus at Nelson Mandela Auditorium in Chapel Hill. Also Tuesday, the 2017 African Film Festival shows Sara Blecher’s “Ayanda and the Mechanic” (2015) at White 107. The GHFF continues with “Letter to a Shadow: Oblivion” at Rubenstein Library Holsti-Anderson Family Assembly Room 153 on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and the short films “Clinica de Migrantes” and “Migrantes bitacora de viaje” on Thursday at White 107. All of the screenings are free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.
- Saturday at 2 p.m., The Cary Theater shows Paul Verhoeven’s 2016 drama “Elle,” starring Isabelle Huppert. Monday at 7 p.m., The Triangle Filmmaking Community joins with The Cary to present the Motion for Pictures Screening Series, which will showcase short films made by local filmmakers. Thursday at 2 p.m., Raoul Peck’s Oscar nominated 2016 documentary “I Am Not Your Negro” screens, and then it’s Ron Davis’s 2015 documentary “Harry and Snowman” at 7 and 9 p.m. Admission is $3-$5 to each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
Comments