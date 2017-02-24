Movie review: ‘Rock Dog’ is fine, but it doesn’t inspire much passion

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal Pause

1:12 Sen. Hise: 'We have reached a point that the executive branch is challenging the constitutional authority of the general assembly'

1:08 Sen. Meredith: 'Sec. Hall is openly defying...the very plain language found in the NC Constitution'

2:44 Governor Cooper: NC’s Caniac in Chief

0:30 Artist Mike Phillips Jr. can change the color of your shoes

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

1:54 Dramatic video shows D.C. police rescuing man from burning car

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

1:45 Governor says HB2 is a hindrance to recruiting businesses to NC