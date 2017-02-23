DVD releases Feb 28: ‘Moonlight,’ ‘Dr. Strange,’ ‘Allied’ and more

‘Moonlight’
(R; 110; A24 Pictures): Nominated for eight Oscars – including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress – “Moonlight” tells the story of a young African American boy growing into manhood in a rough neighborhood of Miami. With a neglectful, drug-addicted mother, young Chiron gets unexpected support and guidance from a neighborhood drug dealer, Juan (Mahershala Ali, who won a Screen Actors Guild Award for the role), and Juan’s girlfriend, Teresa. The film, which already won the Golden Globe Award for Best Picture, covers three time periods of Chiron’s life.
‘Doctor Strange’
(PG-13; 113 minutes; Walt Disney): Yet another Marvel movie, this one with Benedict Cumberbatch as the disgraced former surgeon who becomes a powerful sorcerer under the instruction of The Ancient One (Tilda Swinton). The movie was liked by audiences and critics, who considered it a weird, funny and ultimately entertaining addition to the Marvel canon. It also stars Rachel McAdams, Mads Mikkelsen and Chiwetel Ejiofor.
‘Allied’
(R; 124 minutes; Paramount): Beautiful people – Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard – play spy games in this beautiful WWII-era romantic thriller that, according to critics, ultimately disappoints. Pitt plays a Royal Canadian Air Force intelligence officer who meets and falls in love with a French Resistance fighter, who may or may not be a double-agent for the Germans. Pitt is ordered to determine the truth – and to execute his love if she is indeed a traitor.
Also out Feb. 28
- “Shut In”
- “Rules Don’t Apply”
- “Chronic”
- “Officer Downe”
- “All We Had”
- “Contract to Kill”
- “Fuller House: Season 1”
- “Wheeler”
