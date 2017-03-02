Film Picks: ‘Stand By Me,’ ‘Black Stallion’ at the Carolina Theatre

Friday in Durham, the Carolina Theatre’s RetroClasssics film series presents a double feature of two vintage coming-of-age movies. First up, there’s Caroll Ballard’s 1979 adaptation of Walter Farley’s 1941 children’s novel “The Black Stallion.” The acclaimed horse racing drama stars Kelly Reno, Mickey Rooney, Teri Garr, Hoyt Axton and the Arabian horse Cass Ole. Following that is “Stand by Me,” Rob Reiner’s 1986 adaptation of Stephen King’s 1982 novella “The Body” “Stand by Me” stars Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman and Jerry O'Connell.
The double bill begins at 7 p.m. and admission is $9. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
Other highlights
- Friday in Durham, Duke’s Screen/Society’s Duke Global Health Film Festival (GHFF) continues with a program of Duke and UNC-CH student films on issues related to global health, science, research and human rights at White 107at 4 p.m. A reception follows at 6, then a screening of Isabel Castro’s 2014 documentary “Crossing Over: Stories of Immigration and Identity” at 7. Sunday at the same venue, the GHFF presents Esteban Ramírez’s 2009 drama “Gestation” at 7 p.m. All screenings are free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.
- Friday at 8 p.m., the N.C. Museum of Art’s Winter Films series continues with George Stevens’ 1953 western classic “Shane,” starring Alan Ladd, Jean Arthur and Van Heflin. Tickets are $7 ($5 for members, ages 7–18 and college students with ID). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
- Saturday at 2 p.m., The Cary Theater shows Maren Ade’s 2016 comedy drama “Toni Erdmann” with an encore Thursday at 2 and 9:15 p.m. Also Thursday, Raoul Peck’s Oscar nominated 2016 documentary “I Am Not Your Negro” screens at 7. Admission is $3-$5 to each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
