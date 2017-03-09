Win a Blu-ray + DVD of Marvel movie ‘Doctor Strange’

Marvel’s “Doctor Strange” has Benedict Cumberbatch as the disgraced former surgeon who becomes a powerful sorcerer under the instruction of The Ancient One (Tilda Swinton).
The movie was liked by audiences and critics, who considered it a weird, funny and ultimately entertaining addition to the Marvel canon.
We have a Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD copy to give to one lucky movie fan. It has tons of extras – several featurettes, deleted scenes, a gag real and audio commentary.
If you’d like to win “Doctor Strange,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Sunday (March 12) and include your mailing address. Please put “Strange” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
