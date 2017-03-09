Film Picks: ‘Stark Love’ screens at NCMA with live musical accompaniment

On Friday, the N.C. Museum of Art’s Winter Films series continues with Karl Brown’s 1927 silent film “Stark Love,” starring Helen Mundy, Forrest James and Reb Grogan. The largely unknown movie, part of which was shot in the Great Smoky Mountains in North Carolina, concerns a poor mountain youth named Rob Warwick (James) who falls in love with a cultured city girl named Barbara Allen (Mundy). Classical composer Nathan Shirley will provide live piano accompaniment to the screening of a 35mm print of “Stark Love” from New York’s Museum of Modern Art.
It starts at 8 p.m. at the Museum Auditorium in the East Building with an introduction by NCMA film curator Laura Boyes. Tickets are $7 ($5 for students and NCMA members). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
Other highlights
- In Durham on Friday, the Carolina Theatre’s RetroTreasures film series presents a double feature of Don Bluth’s “The Secret of NIMH” (1982) and Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm’s “Batman: Mask of Phantasm” (1993). The double bill begins at 7 p.m. and admission is $8 ($6.25 for Star members). Sunday, the Carolina hosts a Fan Appreciation Day with free screenings of Ishirô Honda’s “King Kong vs. Godzilla” (1962) at 2:30 p.m. and “Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut” (1981) at 4:30. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
- The Raleigh Rialto will host a Cat Adopt-A-Thon 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, in conjunction with their screenings of Ceyda Torun’s 2016 cat documentary “Kedi,” which means “cat” in Turkish. “Kedi” runs Friday through Thursday, but the cats, courtesy of Alley Cats and Angels rescue group, are only there on Saturday. Details: 919- 856-8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.
- Saturday at 7 p.m., The Cary Theater shows Maren Ade’s 2016 comedy drama “Toni Erdmann.” Sundayat 2 p.m., it’s an NC Comicon Double Feature event of Cliff Bumgardner’s 2016 documentary “NC Comicon: The Movie” and Steve Barron’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990). Thursday, Colin M. Day’s 2014 documentary “Saving Banksy” shows at 2 p.m., Raoul Peck’s Oscar nominated 2016 documentary “I Am Not Your Negro” shows at 7, and Alex Cox’s 1984 sci-fi comedy “Repo Man” is at 9. Admission is $3-$5 to each film except the NC Comicon event, which is $8. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
- Sunday at 7 p.m., Cinema Inc. screens Clarence Brown’s 1926 romantic drama “The Flesh and the Devil,” starring John Gilbert, Greta Garbo and Lars Hanson. Subscriptions for this season are sold out, but email thecinemainc@gmail.com for info on subscribing to the 2017-2018 season.
