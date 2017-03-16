Film Picks: Anime-Magic Film Series at Durham’s Carolina Theatre

Friday through Sunday, the Carolina Theatre in Durham hosts the Anime-Magic Film Series, a marathon of modern animated classics. The roster includes: Shinichirô Watanabe’s “Cowboy Beebop: The Movie” (2001), Hayao Miyazaki’s “Howl’s Moving Castle” (2004), René Laloux’s “Fantastic Planet” (1973), Satoshi Kon and Shôgo Furuya’s “Tokyo Godfathers” (2003), Martin Rosen’s “Watership Down” (1978), Miyazaki’s “My Neighbor Totoro” (1988), Isao Takahata’s “Grave of the Fireflies” (1988), Akira Daikuhara and Taiji Yabushita’s “Magic Boy” (1959) and Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away” (2001).
Tickets for individual films are $10 or pay $75 for a 10-pass. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
Other highlights
- Friday at 8 p.m., the N.C. Museum of Art’s Winter Films series continues with Roberto Gavaldón’s 1947 drama mystery “The Kneeling Goddess” (Spanish title: “La Diosa Arrodillada”), starring María Félix, Arturo de Córdova and Rosario Granados. Tickets are $7 ($5 for members, ages 7–18 and college students with ID). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
- Sunday at 2 p.m., The Cary Theater screens Geoff Murphy’s 1985 sci-fi drama “The Quiet Earth.” Rough Cuts Review, a program of short films by local filmmakers, screens at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Then on Thursday, Mike Mills’ 2016 drama “20th Century Women” screens at 2 p.m. (encore at 9), followed by Colin M. Day’s 2014 documentary “Saving Banksy” at 7. Admission is $3-$5 to each film except the Rough Cuts Review event, which is $8. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
- Sunday at Duke University, the Screen/Society’s Nasher Film Series presents Spike Lee’s 1989 classic “Do the Right Thing” at the Nasher Museum of Art at 3 p.m. On Wednesday at 7 p.m., the AMI Showcase features a Jacques Rivette Tribute with a screening of the French filmmaker’s 1976 adventure fantasy “Noroît” at the Bryan Center Griffith Film Theater. Thursday at 7 p.m., the Documenting the Middle East Series screens Cem Kaya’s 2014 documentary “Remake, Remix, Rip-Off” at White 107. All screenings are free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.
- Monday in Raleigh, the Rialto Theater screens Alfred Hitchcock’s 1955 thriller “To Catch a Thief,” starring Cary Grant and Grace Kelly, as part of the “Monday at the Movies” series. $5. 7 p.m. Details: 919-856- 8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.
