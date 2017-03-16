DVD releases March 21: ‘Sing,’ ‘Assassin’s Creed,’ ‘Live by Night’ and more

‘Sing’
(PG; 108 minutes; Illumination): This 3D computer-animated film follows as koala bear Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) stages a huge singing competition in hopes of saving his once-elegant theater. Five main contestants emerge as the best of the best of the singing animal world: Mike (Seth MacFarlane), a Sinatra-esque mouse; Meena (Tori Kelly), a timid elephant with stage fright; Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), a mother pig; Johnny (Taron Egerton), a teenage gorilla; and Ash (Scarlett Johansson), a punk-rock porcupine. The competition becomes a much bigger deal than Buster ever expected, and the lives of those involved will never be the same. Lots of colorful animation, lots of music – the kids will love it. It also stars Jennifer Hudson, Leslie Jones, Nick Offerman and John C. Reilly.
‘Assassin’s Creed’
(PG-13; 116 minutes; 20th Century Fox): Based on the popular video game series of the same name, this CGI-saturated film didn’t resonate with critics or moviegoers. Michael Fassbender plays Callum Lynch, who experiences the adventures of his 15th century ancestor, Aguilar, thanks to a breakthrough in technology. He discovers he is descended from a secret society and uses his knowledge and skills he learns “in the past” to take on the present day Templar organization. Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 17% score and called it a “joylessly overplotted slog.” Directed by Justin Kurzel and also stars Marion Cotillard.
‘Live by Night’
(R; 128 minutes; Warner Bros.): This Ben Affleck movie (he writes, produces and stars) did slightly better than “Assassin’s Creed,” amassing a 35% critical approval on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is based on a really good Dennis Lehane crime novel, which is part of a trilogy following Joe Coughlin, the son of a Boston police chief who becomes a major player in organized crime. There are enough “this is better than you’ve heard” reviews out there to make it worthy of a rental. It also stars Zoe Saldana, Elle Fanning, Chris Messina, Sienna Miller, Chris Cooper and Brendan Gleeson.
‘Miss Sloane’
(R; 132 minutes; EuropaCorp): Jessica Chastain stars as Elizabeth Sloane, a powerful and sought after Washington, D.C., lobbyist known for doing whatever it takes to win. Then she takes on the gun lobby. It doesn’t go well. The film got good reviews, with Chastain’s performance especially praised. Plus, it has Sam Waterston and John Lithgow (which guarantees I’ll rent it), along with Christine Baranski, Alison Pill, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Dylan Baker, Jake Lacy and Mark Strong.
Also out March 21
- “Julietta”
- “Fire at Sea”
- “A Kind of Murder”
- “Bakery in Brooklyn”
- “In Dubious Battle”
- “Insecure: Season 1”
- “Master of None: Season 1”
- “Wolf Creek: Season 1”
Comments