Film Picks: South Korean indies, Marilyn Monroe double feature

Starting Friday in Durham, Duke University’s Screen/Society hosts “Screenings and Conversations with South Korean Indy Film Collective PINKS” at White 107 in White Lecture Hall. Screenings featured are Lee Hyuk-Sang’s “Miracle on Jongno Street” (2011) on Friday; Kim Il-Rhan and Yong-Ji Yoo’s “Two Doors” on Sunday; Young-hee Han’s “Goodbye My Hero” (2016) on Monday; and Kim Il-Rhan and Hyuk-Sang Lee’s “The Remnants” (2016) on Wednesday. The events are all at 7 p.m. Then on Thursday, the AMI (Art of the Moving Image) Showcase presents a AMI Student Film Awards Screening, which includes the Rodger Frey Film Essay Awards at Bryan Center Griffith Film Theater at 7 p.m.
All screenings are free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.
Other highlights
- Friday at 8 p.m., the N.C. Museum of Art’s Winter Films series continues with Roberto Gavaldón’s 1946 crime drama “The Other One” (Spanish title: “La Diosa Arrodillada”), starring Dolores del Rio, Agustín Irusta, and Victor Junco. Tickets are $7 ($5 for members, ages 7–18 and college students with ID). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
- Also Friday, the Carolina Theatre in Durham offers a double feature of two classics by the legendary filmmaker Billy Wilder, both starring Marilyn Monroe: “Some Like it Hot” (1959) and “The Seven Year Itch” (1955). 7 p.m., $9. On Wednesday, it’s a free screening of Jennifer M. Kroot’s 2017 documentary “The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin” at 7:30. Tickets will be distributed at the Box Office starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
- Also Friday, The Cary screens Colin M. Day’s 2014 documentary “Saving Banksy” at 7 p.m. followed by Mike Mills’ 2016 drama “20th Century Women” at 9 (encores of both on Saturday). Sunday at 2 p.m., Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi classic “Blade Runner” screens. Wednesday, Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s 2011 documentary “Miss Representation” screens in honor of Women’s History Month. Thursday, it’s the 18th Annual Animation Show of Shows, a program of 17 family-friendly shorts, at 2 p.m., followed by the 2016 Video Dialog production “Remarkable Journey” at 7. Admission is $3-$5 to each film except the “Miss Representation” event, which is free. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
Comments