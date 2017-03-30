Film Picks: The Rialto joins national protest with ‘1984’ screening

On Tuesday, the Rialto Theater in Raleigh will be one of 90 theaters throughout the United States screening Michael Radford’s 1984 adaptation of George Orwell’s 1949 novel “1984.” The screenings are intended as a form of protest to President Trump’s reported aim to cut national cultural programs, including the elimination of all federal funding for the National Endowment for the Arts. The event is also a tribute to the film’s star, the great acting legend, John Hurt, who passed away in January.
7 p.m. $9 ($7.50 for seniors, students with I.D.). Details: 919-856- 8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.
Other highlights
- Friday at The Cary Theater, the 18th Annual Animation Show of Shows, a program of 17 family-friendly shorts, screens at 7 p.m. (encore Saturday at 8:30 p.m.), followed by Mike Mills’ 2016 drama “20th Century Women” at 9:30. Saturday, the 2016 Video Dialog production “Remarkable Journey” shows at 2 and 7 p.m. (encore Thursday at 2 p.m.). Also Thursday, it’s a double feature featuring the recently deceased actor Bill Paxton: Jan de Bont’s “Twister” (1996) at 7 p.m. followed by John Hughes’ “Weird Science” (1985) at 9:30. Admission is $3-$5 to each film except the “Remarkable Journey” showings, which are free. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
- Also Friday, the RetroFantasma series at the Carolina Theatre in Durham offers a double feature of Robert Fuest’s 1971 horror comedy “The Abominable Dr. Phibes,” starring Vincent Price; and Terence Fisher’s 1964 cult flick “The Gorgon,” starring Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing. The double bill begins at 7 p.m. and admission is $9. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
- Monday at Duke University, the Screen/Society’s Cine-East: East Asian Cinema series features Ben Wong King-Fai’s 2015 documentary “Boundary” at White 107. A Q&A with the director and producer Mary Wong Shuk-han follows. 7 p.m. Free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.
- Wednesday, the Rialto celebrates its 75th Anniversary with a special screening of Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly’s 1952 musical classic “Singin’ in the Rain,” starring Kelly and Debbie Reynolds. $10. Details: 919-856- 8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.
