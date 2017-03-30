Win Blu-ray copy of Marvel’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’

“Captain America: Civil War” is a 2016 Marvel film about the divide in the Avengers team when they are called out for the collateral damage to civilians caused by their battles.
One faction of the Avengers, led by Captain America (Chris Evans), believes the superheroes should be able to do what they want without the government interfering, but Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and his team disagree. Another battle – naturally – ensues, and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) must pick a side.
This Blu-ray disc includes several bonus features, including short films, a gag reel and deleted scenes.
If you’d like to win “Captain America: Civil War,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Sunday (April 2) and include your mailing address. Please put “Captain” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
