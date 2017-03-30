‘Kedi’ cat documentary returns to The Rialto in Raleigh

Much like a stray cat fed a bit a fish by a kindly shopkeeper, “Kedi,” the documentary about street cats in Istanbul, returns by popular demand to The Rialto theater in Raleigh.
The film, which screened at Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham last year, opened in the Triangle on March 10 for just one week – and Rialto patrons made it clear that one week wasn’t enough, said Rialto general manager Jennifer Love. “We wanted to bring back this wonderful and unique documentary, especially for all the cat lovers out there.”
You can see “Kedi” at 2 and 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 9 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 9:15 Tuesday; and 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments