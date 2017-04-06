Film Picks: See ‘Jurassic Park’ on the big screen at The Cary Theater

The major movie event this weekend is the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham, but area film fans should take note of some other film choices available in the Triangle. Friday at The Cary Theater, Steven Spielberg’s 1993 sci-fi action classic “Jurassic Park,” starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, screens at 7 p.m. Sunday at 2 p.m., it’s Wolfgang Petersen’s 1984 family favorite fantasy “The NeverEnding Story.” Thursday, Pablo Larrain’s 2016 biopic “Neruda,” starring Gael García Bernal as Nobel Prize-winning Chilean poet Pablo Neruda, screens at 2 and 7 p.m.
Admission is $3-$5 to each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
Other highlights
- Sunday at the Rialto Theater in Raleigh, Cinema Inc. screens its April selection: Mark Rothermund’s historical drama “Sophie Schell: The Final Days,” starring Julia Jentsch as one of the most famous anti-Nazi political activists of World War II. Subscriptions for the rest of the season are sold out, but those interested in subscribing for 2016-2017 can email thecinemainc@gmail.com.
- Wednesday at Duke, the Screen/Society’s AMI (Art of the Moving Image) Showcase presents a program of “Short Films by Robert Frank” at the Bryan Center Griffith Film Theater. Thursday, the Documenting the Middle East series features the 10 minute work-in-progress trailer for Sarah Friedland’s “Al-Nakba and the City of Lyd,” and Paul Cowan and Amer Shomali’s 2014 documentary “The Wanted 8” at White 107. 7 p.m. Free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.
