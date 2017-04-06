How to get tickets to Full Frame Documentary Film Festival

The 20th Full Frame Documentary Film Festival gets started today and runs through Sunday. Festival passes are sold out (those go super fast, so make a note for next spring!) but you can still see films and attend parties and panel discussions.
Here’s what to do.
▪ You can try for individual screenings by going to the Durham Convention Center box office up until 30 minutes before showtime of the film you’re interested in. You can also try purchasing online up until two hours before showtime – fullframefest.org – or by calling the Duke University Box Office at 919-684-4444 (retrieve these tickets at DCC box office). Those individual screening tickets will cost you $16, unless you’re a student, educator, senior or member of the military, in which case it’s $14.
▪ There’s also a “Last Minute Line” (look for the signs) that set up at venues before each showing. These first come-first served tickets are also available (free) to passholders, which means you’ll also be competing with them, so line up early. This will cost you $15 per film, cash only.
▪ There are two free outdoor screenings at Durham Central Park, just a few blocks from The Carolina Theatre and DCC: “The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble” screens at 8:30 p.m. Friday; “Presenting Princess Shaw” screens at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. (Bonus: food trucks and local DJs.)
▪ Speaking of free, there are some pretty amazing A&E IndieFilms Speakeasy panel discussions featuring filmmakers and industry leaders at the Durham Hotel Friday and Saturday. Those happen at 9:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. each day. Even if you never see a single documentary, these panel discussions are worth the trip to Durham for film fans.
▪ There’s a Closing Night Party at 21c Museum Hotel (hosted by Merge Records and Bull City Burger and Brewery) at 6 p.m. Sunday. It’s free and no ticket is required. There will be music by DJ Bug Spray and food from Rose’s Meat Market and Sweet Shop.
NOTE: There are several parking decks nearby, but the closer ones will fill up fast. To be safe, allow plenty of extra time and try one of the lots a little further out and be prepared to walk a bit. The good news: the weather looks pretty good for the rest of the weekend!
Get all festival details at fullframefest.org.
Comments