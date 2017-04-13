Movie News & Reviews

April 13, 2017 10:00 AM

Film Picks: ‘The Princess Bride’ screens at Raleigh’s Rialto

By Daniel Cook Johnson

Correspondent

The Princess Bride’ at The Rialto

Monday in Raleigh, the Rialto Theater’s “Monday at the Movies” series presents a true modern classic: Rob Reiner’s 1987 adaptation of William Goldman’s 1973 novel “The Princess Bride.” The funny fantasy film is a love story/madcap adventure set in the Renaissance Era as read from a book by a grandfather (Peter Falk) to his sick grandson (Fred Savage). Cary Elwes and Robin Wright play the star-crossed lover leads, surrounded by a stellar supporting cast including Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, André the Giant and Christopher Guest. As Elwes wrote in his 2014 memoir, “As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of ‘The Princess Bride,’” the movie is “like a good wine without iocane powder, it seems to get better with time.”

$5. 7 p.m. Details: 919-856- 8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.

Other highlights

  • Friday, the N.C. Museum of Art kicks off their Spring Films series with Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s 1950 classic “All About Eve,” starring Bette Davis, Anne Baxter and George Sanders. A performance by singer-songwriter Mike Craver, original member of the Red Clay Ramblers, precedes the screening. (This event was rescheduled from January because of weather.) Tickets are $15 ($10 for members, ages 7–18 and college students with ID). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
  • Friday at The Cary Theater, Lloyd Stanton and Paul Toogood’s 2016 comedy documentary “Dying Laughing” screens at 7 p.m., followed by Pablo Larrain’s 2016 biopic “Neruda,” starring Gael García Bernal, at 9 (encores of “Dying Laughing” Sunday at 2 p.m. and “Neruda” Thursday at 9:15 p.m.). Thursday, Jacob Kornbluth’s 2015 rom-com “Love & Taxes” screens at 2 and 7 p.m. Admission is $3-$5 to each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
  • Also Friday, the RetroClassics series at the Carolina Theatre in Durham offers a double feature of two Oscar-winning John Huston/Humphrey Bogart masterpieces: “The African Queen” (1951), starring Bogart and Katherine Hepburn; followed by “Treasure of the Sierra Madre” (1948). The double bill begins at 7 p.m. and admission is $9. Saturday and Sunday afternoons, the Carolina hosts a 15th Anniversary screening of an all new 2K restoration of the original theatrical cut of Richard Kelly’s “Donnie Darko,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal. $10 ($8 for student/senior/military). Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Moonlight' cast reacts to Oscar best picture win after 'La La Land' announcement mistake

'Moonlight' cast reacts to Oscar best picture win after 'La La Land' announcement mistake 2:34

'Moonlight' cast reacts to Oscar best picture win after 'La La Land' announcement mistake
'The Rock' stars in Baywatch remake 2:09

'The Rock' stars in Baywatch remake
Hidden Figures 3:05

Hidden Figures

View More Video

Entertainment Videos