Film Picks: ‘The Princess Bride’ screens at Raleigh’s Rialto

The Princess Bride’ at The Rialto
Monday in Raleigh, the Rialto Theater’s “Monday at the Movies” series presents a true modern classic: Rob Reiner’s 1987 adaptation of William Goldman’s 1973 novel “The Princess Bride.” The funny fantasy film is a love story/madcap adventure set in the Renaissance Era as read from a book by a grandfather (Peter Falk) to his sick grandson (Fred Savage). Cary Elwes and Robin Wright play the star-crossed lover leads, surrounded by a stellar supporting cast including Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, André the Giant and Christopher Guest. As Elwes wrote in his 2014 memoir, “As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of ‘The Princess Bride,’” the movie is “like a good wine without iocane powder, it seems to get better with time.”
$5. 7 p.m. Details: 919-856- 8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.
Other highlights
- Friday, the N.C. Museum of Art kicks off their Spring Films series with Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s 1950 classic “All About Eve,” starring Bette Davis, Anne Baxter and George Sanders. A performance by singer-songwriter Mike Craver, original member of the Red Clay Ramblers, precedes the screening. (This event was rescheduled from January because of weather.) Tickets are $15 ($10 for members, ages 7–18 and college students with ID). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
- Friday at The Cary Theater, Lloyd Stanton and Paul Toogood’s 2016 comedy documentary “Dying Laughing” screens at 7 p.m., followed by Pablo Larrain’s 2016 biopic “Neruda,” starring Gael García Bernal, at 9 (encores of “Dying Laughing” Sunday at 2 p.m. and “Neruda” Thursday at 9:15 p.m.). Thursday, Jacob Kornbluth’s 2015 rom-com “Love & Taxes” screens at 2 and 7 p.m. Admission is $3-$5 to each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
- Also Friday, the RetroClassics series at the Carolina Theatre in Durham offers a double feature of two Oscar-winning John Huston/Humphrey Bogart masterpieces: “The African Queen” (1951), starring Bogart and Katherine Hepburn; followed by “Treasure of the Sierra Madre” (1948). The double bill begins at 7 p.m. and admission is $9. Saturday and Sunday afternoons, the Carolina hosts a 15th Anniversary screening of an all new 2K restoration of the original theatrical cut of Richard Kelly’s “Donnie Darko,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal. $10 ($8 for student/senior/military). Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
