Carolina Kickoff: Blake Shelton, Parmalee, Big & Rich, Tucker Beathard to perform at ECU

Blake Shelton, Parmalee, Big & Rich and Tucker Beathard all are set to perform at the second-annual Carolina Kickoff event at ECU’s Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Basis Entertainment announced Monday.
Tickets for the Aug. 19 event are on sale now at ECKickoff.com.
Blake Shelton will headline the event, as previously announced, but joining him will be multi-platinum hit duo Big & Rich, featuring Big Kenny and John Rich. The duo has earned multiple Grammy, ACM, CMA and CMT music award nominations.
Greenville’s own Parmalee also will perform. The 2016 ACM nominee for new vocal duo/group of the year is also one of country music’s most successful new acts, including brothers Matt and Scott Thomas, cousin Barry Knox and life-long friend Josh McSwain.
Their debut country album, “Feels Like Carolina,” earned the group three top-ten hits including their multi-week No. 1 hit “Carolina.” Parmalee has performed at several events in Greenville and Pitt County and got their start on the music circuit there. The band is named for nearby small town Parmele in Martin County, about 20 miles from Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
Tucker Beathard also has joined the lineup. The “Momma and Jesus” singer released his debut single, “Rock On,” in February of 2016, and followed with his Fight Like Hell EP in October.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments