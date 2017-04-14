DVD releases April 18: McDonald’s biopic ‘The Founder’ and thriller ‘Split’

‘The Founder’
(PG-13; 115 minutes; Weinstein): Michael Keaton stars in this biopic about Ray Kroc, a salesman who discovered a tiny burger joint in Southern California in the 1950s and turned it into a billion dollar empire. Of course, we’re talking about McDonald’s. Kroc isn’t a white knight here. Keaton plays him as the calculating, somewhat despicable businessman required to take McDonald’s to unimaginable success. And it’s Keaton’s performance that wins most of the accolades from critics – some even calling it Keaton’s finest work. Also stars Laura Dern, John Carroll Lynch and Nick Offerman.
‘Split’
(PG-13; 116; Universal): In what some critics called M. Night Shyamalan’s comeback film, James McAvoy plays a man with multiple split personalities who exhibits unique physical and psychological attributes for each. McAvoy’s Kevin has 23 personalities, and one of them abducts three teenage girls. As one of the girls (Anya Taylor-Joy) fights to keep herself and her friends alive, Kevin’s personalities wage their own battle. Shyamalan deftly uses humor when needed to break the tension. And the ending is great.
‘Before the Flood’
This documentary follows Leonardo DiCaprio as he travels the world examining the effects of climate change. DiCaprio outlines the ways this damage could make Earth unsustainable for human life and presents solutions (which aren’t likely to happen) that could make things better. It features interviews with former President Barack Obama, Pope Francis and technology innovator Elon Musk.
Also out April 18
- “Sleepless”
- “Bigger Fatter Liar”
- “Killjoys: Season 2”
- “Punching Henry”
- “Teen Titans: Judas Contract”
- “The Duelist”
- “The Watcher”
Comments