Film Picks: Big Star doc ‘Thank you, Friends’ at Carolina Theatre

Friday, the music of Big Star, the critically acclaimed but little known ’70s power-pop combo from Memphis, Tennessee, is being celebrated with a screening of Bruno Nelson’s 2017 concert film “Thank You, Friends: Big Star’s Third Live...and More” at the Carolina Theatre in Durham.
The film features an all-star roster of musicians, including Chris Stamey of the dB’s, Robyn Hitchcock, Mike Mills from R.E.M., Jeff Tweedy from Wilco, Ira Kaplan of Yo La Tengo, Mitch Easter of Let’s Active, Jon Auer and Ken Stringfellow from the Posies, and actual former Big Star member Jody Stephens, performing Big Star’s classic 1974 album “Third” in full, capped off by other favorites by the cult group.
After the screening, Stamey, Stephens, Skylar Gudasz, Django Haskins and Jeff Crawford will participate in a Q&A moderated by WUNC-FM’s Eric Hodge, with a special musical performance following the discussion. It starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $16.63. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
Other highlights
- Friday at The Cary Theater, Jacob Kornbluth’s 2015 rom-com “Love & Taxes” screens at 7 p.m., followed by Lloyd Stanton and Paul Toogood’s 2016 comedy documentary “Dying Laughing” at 9:15 (there will be an encore of “Dying Laughing” on Thursday night at 9). Sunday, Roger Sherman’s 2016 documentary “In Search of Israeli Cuisine” shows at 2 p.m. (encores on Thursday at 2 and 7 p.m.). Admission is $3-$5 to each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
- Friday in Durham, the RetroTreasures series at the Carolina Theatre offers a double feature of two Monty Python related comedy classics: Terry Gilliam’s “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen” (1989), followed by Ian MacNaughton’s “And Now For Something Completely Different” (1971). The double bill begins at 7 p.m. and admission is $9. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
- Also Friday, the N.C. Museum of Art kicks off its Spring Films series with John Murray Anderson’s 1930 classic “King of Jazz,” starring Paul Whiteman, John Boles and Laura La Plante. The 8 p.m. screening will be introduced by NCMA Film Curator Laura Boyes. Tickets are $7 ($5 for members, ages 7–18 and college students with ID). Details: 919-715- 5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
- On Tuesday, the Rialto in Raleigh screens the locally produced documentary “Betting on Zero,” which chronicles the Wall Street battle between a powerful hedge fund manager and a company he calls a pyramid scheme that preys on undocumented immigrants. The company is Herbalife, which has received millions of dollars in N.C. economic incentives for putting a manufacturing facility in Winston-Salem. Call the theater for showtimes and ticketing info: 919-856- 8683.
