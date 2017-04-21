DVD releases April 25: Oscar-winner ‘La La Land’

‘La La Land’
(PG-13; 128 minutes; Liongate): There can’t be anyone left at this point who hasn’t heard of “La La Land.” If not for the incessant buzz and critical acclaim after the film was released – not to mention the buckets of award nominations and wins – then it’s surely known for the spectacular way in which it lost this year’s Best Oscar prize (in a nutshell, “La La Land” was announced as the winner and then after two minutes of acceptance speeches, the real winner – “Moonlight” – was revealed). But let’s try to put that in the past and focus on the film.
This almost universally loved musical – yes, they break into song and dance frequently, a la Gene Kelly in “Singing in the Rain” – is about a passionate jazz pianist and an aspiring actress (Emma Stone) who meet in Hollywood, date and eventually fall in love. It also stars John Legend and J.K. Simmons.
While it didn’t win the Best Picture Oscar, it did win six others, including Best Actress (Stone), Directing, Cinematography, Original Score, Original Song and Production Design. It was nominated for 14, tying the record set by “All About Eve” (which also won six) and “Titanic” (which won 11).
Also out April 25
- “Underworld Blood Wars”
- “The Daughter”
- “Detour”
- “Bokeh”
- “Catfight”
- “Mean Dreams”
- “The Girl with All the Gifts”
- “Animal Kingdom: Season 1”
- “Affair: Season 3”
- “The Marine 5: Battleground”
