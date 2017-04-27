Film Picks: How to see the horror masterpiece you’ve probably never seen

Horror masterpiece at NCMA
The N.C. Museum of Art’s Spring Film Series continues with a movie that film critic Roger Ebert considered “one of the great horror masterpieces”: Nicholas Roeg’s “Don’t Look Now.” Based on a short story by Daphne du Maurier, the 1973 thriller stars Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland as grieving parents who travel to Venice, Italy, after the death of their young daughter. There they encounter two elderly sisters (Hilary Mason and Clelia Matania), one of whom is psychic and says she is getting messages from their daughter from beyond the grave. The 8 p.m. screening will be introduced by NCMA Film Curator Laura Boyes. Tickets are $7 ($5 for members, ages 7-18 and college students with ID). Details: 919-715- 5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
Other highlights
- Friday in Durham, the Carolina Theatre’s RetroTreasures film series presents a double feature of sci-fi cult favorites from the ’80s: Douglas Trumball’s “Brainstorm” (1983), starring Christopher Walken and Natalie Wood, followed by Peter Hyams’ “Outland” (1981), starring Sean Connery. The double bill begins at 7 p.m. and admission is $9. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
- For Final Friday, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences screens Michael Crichton’s 1973 sci-fi classic “Westworld,” which inspired the current hit HBO series. Aaron Poteate, co-coordinator of the Museum’s Visual World Investigate Lab, will speak after the film. Doors open at 5:30, and the event begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $5. Details: 919-733-7450 or naturalsciences.org.
- Saturday, Raleigh Film Underground hosts a screening of Edo Bertoglio’s part documentary/part experimental film “Downtown 81,” starring acclaimed New York artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The 7:30 p.m. screening at Union Camp Collective in downtown Raleigh is free. Details: 919-755-5053 or facebook.com/raleighfilmunderground.
- Also Saturday, the Cary Theater has a double feature of documentaries from 2016: Paul Toogood’s “Dying Laughing” at 7 p.m., followed by Roger Sherman’s “In Search of Israeli Cuisine” at 9. Sunday, George Cukor’s 1940 classic “The Philadelphia Story,” starring Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn and James Stewart, shows at 2 p.m. On Tuesday, Grant Baldwin’s 2014 documentary “Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story” screens at 7 p.m. On Wednesday at 7 p.m., the Triangle Filmmaking Community joins with The Cary to present the “Motion for Pictures Screening Series,” a program of short films from across the globe. And on Thursday, Mark Pellington’s 2017 comedy drama “The Last Word,” starring Shirley MacLaine, screens at 2 and 7 p.m., followed by Hirokazu Koreeda’s 2016 drama “After the Storm” at 9:30. Admission is $3-$5 to each film except for the “Just Eat It” event, which is free. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
Comments