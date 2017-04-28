DVD releases, May 4: ‘I Am Not Your Negro,’ ‘The Salesman,’ ‘A Dog’s Purpose’

‘I Am Not Your Negro’
(PG-13; 93 minutes; Magnolia): In this important Oscar-nominated documentary, Raoul Peck envisions writer James Baldwin’s unfinished book “Remember This House” devoted to the lives and assassinations of Civil Rights icons Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. The result is a searing and timely examination of race in America. Peck uses Baldwin’s original words and archival material – as well as more recent news footage – for the documentary, which is narrated by Samuel L. Jackson. It traces black history in America, connecting the Civil Rights movement to #BlackLivesMatter and questions the representation of blacks in Hollywood, popular culture and beyond.
“I Am Not Your Negro” was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary, losing to “O.J.: Made in America.” It won several other film awards throughout the country.
‘The Salesman’
(PG-13; 125 minutes; Cohen Media): In this Oscar-winning Iranian film, a couple move into an apartment in Tehran, where the wife is assaulted by a neighbor. Her husband, who is in the middle of directing a production of “Death of a Salesman,” is determined to find the person who hurt his wife.
“The Salesman” won the Oscar for Best Foreign Film, but director Asghar Farhadi, who also directed the Oscar-winning movie “A Separation,” did not attend the ceremony in an objection to the Trump administration’s travel restrictions. The film was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award and was a winner at Cannes.
‘A Dog’s Purpose’
(PG; 120 minutes; Amblin): With its shamelessly sentimental plot, “A Dog’s Purpose” was never going to be a critical favorite, but audiences seemed to like it OK (despite a lot of bad publicity surrounding a leaked video of alleged abuse of a German shepherd on the movie set). The movie tells the story of how one devoted (and apparently often-reincarnated) dog finds meaning through the lives of all the humans he shared his time with. It stars Josh Gad, Britt Robertson and Dennis Quaid.
‘Gold’
(R; 120 minutes; TWC-Dimension): An almost-unrecognizable Matthew McConaughey gives a solid performance in this clunker from director Stephen Gaghan. “Gold” is loosely based on the true story of the Bre-X mining scandal of 1993, when gold deposits were allegedly found in the jungles of Indonesia. McConaughey plays a businessman who teams up with a geologist (Edgar Ramirez) to find the gold. It also stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Corey Stoll and Stacy Keach.
Also out May 2
- “Rings”
- “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone”
- “The Comedian”
- “La Tortue Rouge”
- “The Age of Shadows”
- “Beyond the Gates”
- “Fear, Inc.”
- “Mindgamers”
- “Last Ship: Season 3”
- “Unleashing Mr. Darcy”
