New movies opening in the Triangle this weekend (and where they’ll play)

A roundup of the new films opening in the Triangle this week. Most will open here on Friday.
“Land of Mine”
The Oscar-nominated movie revisits a brutal chapter in postwar Danish history, when German prisoners (most of them teenagers) were sent to the Danish coast to clear more than 2 million land mines with their bare hands. The review calls it an “instant classic.”
☆☆☆☆
“Colossal”
This is a clever mash-up of indie rom-coms and Japanese “kaiju” movies (think Godzilla and Mothra), and it’s an ideal showcase for star Anne Hathaway’s gifts for spiky self-awareness, slapstick physical humor and subtle changes in tone. Jason Sudeikis also stars. The review calls it “observant, entertaining, wildly imaginative.”
☆☆☆
“The Circle”
“The Circle,” based on a Dave Eggers novel, tells the story of a young woman (Emma Watson) who goes to work a company that’s like a hellish cross between Facebook, Apple and Google. The woman agrees to becomethe first person ever to go “transparent,” wearing a camera on her body at all times, with her life broadcast to the world and commented upon. Tom Hanks and Patton Oswalt also star. The review says it’s as is as chilling as the most frightening horror movie.”
☆☆☆
“Tommy’s Honour”
The sports biopic “Tommy’s Honour” tells the story of 19th-century Scottish golfer Tom Morris Jr. It’s a mildly stirring and quietly tragic tale, capably told by director Jason Connery (yes, that’s Sean’s son). The review says the “cast members all deliver solid, grounded performances.”
☆☆
