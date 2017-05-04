Film Picks: A spoofy double feature: ‘High Anxiety,’ ‘Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid’

Friday in Durham, the Carolina Theatre’s RetroTreasures series offers a double feature of satires of classic film genres. First up, there’s Mel Brooks’ 1977 spoof “High Anxiety,” which skewers the work of Alfred Hitchcock. Brooks stars alongside Madeline Kahn, Harvey Korman and Cloris Leachman in the hit comedy that parodies famous scenes from “Psycho,” “Vertigo,” “North by Northwest” and many others. Following that it’s Carl Reiner’s 1981 take on ’40s film noir, “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid,” starring Steve Martin. The black and white film features Martin as a not-so-smooth detective interacting with Humphrey Bogart, James Cagney, Ingrid Bergman and other figures from the golden age of cinema, depicted through intercut footage from their films.
The double bill begins at 7 p.m. and admission is $9. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
Other highlights
- Friday at The Cary Theater, Hirokazu Koreeda’s 2016 drama “After the Storm” screens at 7 p.m., followed by Mark Pellington’s 2017 comedy drama “The Last Word,” starring Shirley MacLaine, at 9:30 (encores of “The Last Word” at 2 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Thursday; “After the Storm” encores Thursday at 2 and 9:30 p.m.) Admission is $3-$5 to each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
- Also Friday, the N.C. Museum of Art’s Spring Films series continues with Iain Softley’s 1997 adaptation of Henry James’ 1902 novel “Wings of the Dove,” starring Helena Bonham Carter, Linus Roache and Alison Elliott. The 8 p.m. screening at the SECU Auditorium in the East Building will be introduced by NCMA Film Curator Laura Boyes. Tickets are $7 ($5 for members, ages 7–18 and college students with ID). Details: 919-715- 5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
- Wednesday at Mission Valley Cinema in Raleigh, the Cinema Overdrive series presents Sergio Leone’s 1971 western “Duck, You Sucker!,” starring Rod Steiger, James Coburn and Romolo Valli. The movie, augmented by vintage trailers, starts at 7:30 p.m. and admission is $5 (tickets can be purchased online). Details: 919-834-2233 or ambassadorcinemas.com.
