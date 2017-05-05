DVD releases May 9: ‘A Street Cat Named Bob,’ ‘Things to Come,’ ‘Fifty Shades Darker’

‘A Street Cat Named Bob’
(Unrated; 103 minutes; Iris): As a pet lover with a special keenness for cats, it is impossible for me to resist this movie about a homeless London busker and recovering drug addict whose life is changed by a stray ginger cat. “A Street Cat Named Bob” is based on a true story and stars Luke Treadaway as James (I can’t find a credit for Bob the cat, which seems unfair to the cat actor). It has a strong score on Rotten Tomatoes (77 percent from critics, 79 from audiences) with the critical consensus being that it’s a feel-good, heartwarming movie. It’s based on the book by James Bowen, the street busker in question, and the film won “Best British Film” at the U.K. National Film Awards in March. I will not be able to rent this movie fast enough.
‘Things to Come’
(PG-13; 102 minutes; MPI): Speaking of Rotten Tomatoes, “Things to Come” earned a rare 100 percent fresh rating from critics (106 reviews counted). It stars Oscar nominee (for “Elle”) Isabelle Huppert as Nathalie, a high school philosophy teacher busy juggling her career and family (a husband, two kids and a possessive mother, played by Édith Scob), when her world is shaken by news that her husband of 25 years is leaving her for another woman. At the same time, other aspects of her life also start to come undone. Nathalie is devastated, but also liberated, and sets out to rediscover herself and create a new life. The film, in French with subtitles, won the Best Director award for Mia Hansen-Love at the Berlin International Film Festival.
‘Fifty Shades Darker’
(R; 115 minutes; Universal): Let’s just continue with the Rotten Tomatoes streak: “Fifty Shades Darker” has a score of 9 percent. Nine. Out of 100. This, of course, is the sequel to the movie “Fifty Shades of Grey,” which was based on the blockbuster book of the same title (and which only did a little better in terms of critical response – it scored 25 percent). Whether you like the books or not is beside the point; the films are more klunky than kinky, and the chemistry between the stars – Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan – is abysmal. But “Fifty Shades” fans will not – and should not – be deterred.
Also out May 9
- “Void”
- “A Fantastic Fear of Everything”
- “Divorce: Season 1”
- “Inside Amy Schumer: Season 4”
- “Orange is the New Black: Season 4”
