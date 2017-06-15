Film Picks: ‘Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’ at Raleigh’s Rialto Theatre

The Rialto Theatre’s Monday at the Movies series next week features Stephan Elliot’s 1994 cult classic “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” starring Hugo Weaving, Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp. The Australian musical comedy concerns two drag queens (Pearce and Weaving), and a transsexual (Stamp) traveling in their silver tour bus, which they have christened “Priscilla,” to a cabaret gig in the middle of the outback. The film won the Oscar for Best Costume Design, and was later adapted into a Broadway production.
Cost: $5. 7 p.m. Details: 919-856- 8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.
Other highlights
- Friday at The Cary Theater, Jason White’s 2015 documentary “Somm: Into the Bottle” will screen at 7 p.m., followed by Robert Aldrich’s 1967 action adventure “The Dirty Dozen” at 9. Saturday at 2 p.m., it’s Nacho Vigalondo’s 2016 action comedy “Colossal” (encore of “Colossal” on Thursday at 7 p.m.). Sunday, Moshe Leiser and Patrice Caurier’s 2017 filmed production of “Madama Butterfly” at the Royal Opera House in London shows at 2 p.m. Then on Thursday, it’s Hal Needham’s 1977 comedy classic “Smokey and the Bandit,” starring Burt Reynolds and Sally Field, at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $3-$5 to each film except for the “Madama Butterfly” event which is $15. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
- Friday at the Carolina Theatre in Durham, there will be a double feature of hard-boiled crime thrillers from 1946: Howard Hawks’ adaptation of Raymond Chandler’s 1939 novel “The Big Sleep,” starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall; and Tay Garnett’s adaptation of James M. Cain’s 1934 novel “The Postman Always Rings Twice,” starring Lana Turner and John Garfield. $9. 7 p.m. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
- Friday in Cary, Koka Booth Amphitheatre’s summer series “Movies by Moonlight” continues with Chris Renaud and Yarrow Cheney’s 2016 animated hit “The Secret Life of Pets,” sponsored by Wakemed Cary Hospital. Admission is $5 (free for kids 12 and under). Details: 919-462-2052 or boothamphitheatre.com.
- Also Friday, the PNC Downtown Raleigh Movie Series presents Amy Heckerling’s 1995 classic rom-com “Clueless,” starring Alicia Silverstone, at City Plaza. The movie begins at dusk. Free. Details: 919-832-1231 or godowntownraleigh.com.
- The N.C. Museum of Art’s Summer Outdoor Movie series continues Friday with David Mackenzie’s 2016 crime drama “Hell or High Water,” starring Chris Pine, Ben Foster and Jeff Bridges. Saturday at the same venue, it’s David Yates’ 2016 fantasy adventure “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” starring Eddie Redmayne. Doors open both nights at 7:30 p.m. with the features beginning at 9. $6 (free for museum members). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
