Film Picks: RetroArthouse Film Series at Durham’s Carolina Theatre

Friday through Sunday, the Carolina Theatre in Durham hosts the RetroArthouse Film Series, which celebrates the kind of independently produced art films that moviegoers won’t find at the multiplexes. Films include: Orson Welles’ “Touch of Evil” (1958); Louis Malle’s “My Dinner with Andre” (1982); Charlie Chaplin’s “City Lights” (1931); Guillermo del Toro’s “Cronos” (1993); Stephen Frears’ “My Beautiful Laundrette” (1985); Ingmar Bergman’s “The Seventh Seal” (1957); Akira Kurosawa’s “Rashomon” (1950); Édouard Molinaro’s “La Cage aux Folles” (1978); Ludwig Berger, Michael Powell and Tim Whelan’s “The Thief of Bagdad” (1940); Peter Brooks’ “The Lord of the Flies” (1963); David Lynch’s “Eraserhead” (1977); Peter Weir’s “Gallipoli” (1981); and Wim Wenders’ “Wings of Desire” (1987).
Admission to each film is $9 ($75 for a ten pass). Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
Other highlights
- Friday at Regency Park in Cary, Koka Booth Amphitheatre’s summer series “Movies by Moonlight” continues with Chris McKay’s 2017 animated hit “The Lego Batman Movie.” Thursday, Jon Favreau’s 2016 adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s 1894 book “The Jungle Book” screens. Both begin at 8:30 p.m. and are sponsored by WakeMed Cary Hospital. Admission is $5 (free for kids 12 and under). Details: 919-462-2052 or boothamphitheatre.com.
- The N.C. Museum of Art’s Summer Outdoor Movie series continues Friday with Clint Eastwood’s 2016 drama “Sully,” starring Tom Hanks. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with the feature beginning at 9. $6 (free for museum members). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
- Also Friday, the PNC Downtown Raleigh Movie Series continues its summer series of classic 90’s comedies, FlashbackLaughs, with Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1997 sci-fi comedy “Men in Black,” starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. The movie begins at dusk at City Plaza. Free. Details: 919-832-1231 or godowntownraleigh.com.
- Saturday at the Cary Theater, Roberto Berliner’s 2015 historical drama “Nise: The Heart of Madness” screens at 7 p.m., followed by Nacho Vigalondo’s 2016 action comedy “Colossal” at 9:15 (encores of “Nise” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, and 2 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday; “Colossal” at 7 p.m. Thursday). Admission is $3-$5 to each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
- In Durham Sunday, Duke’s Screen/Society will show Sacha Jenkins’ 2015 documentary “Fresh Dressed” at the Nasher Museum of Art at 3 p.m. Free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.
