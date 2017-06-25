DVD releases: ‘CHIPS’ and ‘Saban’s Power Rangers’ top this week’s list

‘CHIPS’
(R; 101 minutes; Warner Bros.): I really like Dax Shepard (“Parenthood”), so I hate to see that 16 percent Rotten Tomato rating for “CHIPS,” which Shepard wrote, directed and starred in (audiences liked it a bit more, with about 50 percent giving it a thumbs-up). In this retooling of the awesome ’70s-’80s TV series about California Highway Patrol (CHP) motorcycle cops, Shepard and Michael Pena are Baker and Ponch, respectively. But this time around, our heroes are saddled with issues and clash often as they try to get to the bottom of a multimillion-dollar heist. It also features Kristen Bell (Shepard’s wife in real life), Adam Brody, Maya Rudolph, Vincent D’Onofrio and Ryan Hansen.
‘Saban’s Power Rangers’
(PG-13; 124 minutes; Lionsgate): This movie version of the popular TV show has a group of misfit teenagers with unique superpowers trying to save the world. Critics said it didn’t have the campy fun of the TV show, nor the blockbuster action of similar superhero films. Audiences were much more forgiving. It has Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, R.J. Cyler, Becky G and Ludi Lin as the Power Rangers. Bill Hader, Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks also star.
‘The Belko Experiment’
(R; 82 minutes; BH Tilt): Tony Goldwyn (“Scandal”) stars in this bloody movie about a twisted social experiment in which a group of 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogota, Colombia, and ordered by an unknown voice coming from the company’s intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed. It’s meant to be satirical social commentary on the brutality of office politics. It also features John Gallagher Jr., John C. McGinley, Michael Rooker and Josh Brener.
Also out June 27
- “T2: Trainspotting”
- “Absolutely Anything”
- “Berlin Syndrome”
- “Correspondence”
- “Dirty Dancing: Television Special”
- “Money”
- “Prison Break: Event Series”
- “Autopsy of Jane Doe”
- “The Strain: Season 3”
