Film Picks: Party on at downtown Raleigh’s free screening of ‘Wayne’s World’

If I told you that it’s been a quarter of a century since Mike Myers and Dana Carvey took their popular “Saturday Night Live” characters, Wayne and Garth, to the big screen, you might say “No way!” “Way!” But the PNC Downtown Raleigh Movie Series celebrates the film’s the 25th anniversary Friday with an outdoor screening of Penelope Spheeris’ “Wayne’s World,” as part of their summer series #FlashbackLaughs.
The film concerns the scruffy, head-banging duo, who co-host a public access television program from Wayne’s parents’ basement in Aurora, Illinois. They find themselves being courted by a slick producer (Rob Lowe) for a shot at a big-time network TV show. The cast also includes Tia Carrere, Brian Doyle Murray and Lara Flynn Boyle, with a hilarious cameo by Alice Cooper. The movie begins at dusk at City Plaza. Free. Details: 919-832-1231 or godowntownraleigh.com.
Other highlights
- The N.C. Museum of Art’s Summer Outdoor Movie series continues Friday with David Yates’ 2016 fantasy “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” starring Eddie Redmayne. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., with the feature beginning at 9. $6 (free for museum members). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
- Friday at the Carolina Theatre in Durham, the RetroFantasma series presents a double feature of horror with Steve Miner’s “House” (1985), followed by Richard Marquand’s “The Legacy” (1978). $9. 7 p.m. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
- Also Friday at The Cary Theater, Roberto Berliner’s 2015 historical drama “Nise: The Heart of Madness” screens at 7 p.m., followed at 9:15 by Nacho Vigalondo’s 2016 action comedy “Colossal.” Saturday, Alicia Allen’s 2015 drama “Hurt People…Hurt People” screens at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. John Ford’s 1939 classic “Drums Along the Mohawk” shows at 2 p.m. Sunday.Wednesday, The Cary hosts the “Motion for Pictures Screening” Series presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community, a program of short films from Spain, Switzerland, California and North Carolina. Then on Thursday, it’s Frank Capra’s “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” (1939) at 2 p.m., followed by Akira Kurosawa’s “The Hidden Fortress” at 7, and Jûzô Itami’s “Tampopo” at 9:30. Admission is $3-$5 to each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
- For Final Friday, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences will show Bryan Singer’s 2000 sci-fi adventure “X-Men.” Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7. Admission is $5. Details: 919-733-7450 or naturalsciences.org.
- Saturday and Sunday, Margaret Byrne’s 2016 documentary “Raising Bertie,” filmed in eastern North Carolina, screens at the Chelsea Theater in Chapel Hill at 1:45 p.m. There will be a Q&A with the film’s producer, Ian Kibbe, following each show. $6.50. Details: 919-968-3005 or thechelseatheater.com.
