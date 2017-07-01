DVD releases: ‘The Zookeeper’s Wife’ tops the list for July 4

‘The Zookeeper’s Wife’
(PG-13; 126 minutes; Focus Features): “The Zookeeper’s Wife” is based on the true story of a woman in 1939 Poland, Antonina Żabińska, and her husband Dr. Jan Żabiński, who ran the Warsaw Zoo and who, after the German invasion, hid Jews from the Warsaw ghetto in the basement of their home – even while the zoo itself was occupied by Nazis. Jessica Chastain plays Antonina and Johan Heldenbergh plays Dr. Jan. Chastain’s performance in particular was praised by critics, overshadowing the film’s flaws in pacing and suspense.
Also out July 4
- “Song to Song”
- “Awakening the Zodiac”
- “Drone”
- “Superstore: Season 2”
- “Vincent-n-Roxxy”
