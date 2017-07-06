Film Picks: ’80s classics ‘Sixteen Candles’ and ‘Say Anything’ screen at NCMA

The N.C. Museum of Art’s Summer Outdoor Film Series continues on Friday and Saturday with two ’80s teen classics. First up on Friday, there’s John Hughes’ “Sixteen Candles” (1984). Molly Ringwald stars as a High school sophomore Samantha Baker whose family forgets her birthday on the eve of her older sister Ginny’s (Blanche Baker) wedding. The much-loved coming-of-age rom-com also stars Anthony Michael Hall, Michael Schoeffling and John Cusack in a small role.
Cusack takes the lead the next night in Cameron Crowe’s “Say Anything” (1989). The film features Cusack as a kickboxer named Lloyd Dobbler who falls in love with valedictorian Diane Court (Ione Skye) to the chagrin of her father, played by John Mahoney. Gates open each night at 7:30 p.m., with the feature beginning at 9. $6 (free for museum members). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
Other highlights
- Friday through Sunday, the Carolina Theatre in Durham hosts the RetroEpics Film Series, which includes screenings of Philip Kaufman’s “The Right Stuff” (1983), Andrei Tarkovsky’s “Stalker” (1979), David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive” (2001), Federico Fellini’s “8 ½” (1963), John Sturges’ “The Great Escape” (1963), Robert Aldrich’s “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” (1962), Nicholas Ray’s “The King of Kings” (1961) and John Boorman’s “Excaliber” (1981). Admission to each film is $9. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
- Also through Sunday, the Cary Theater hosts a marathon of “Masters of Japanese Cinema.” The line-up includes Kenji Mizoguchi’s “Ugetsu” (1953) at 7 p.m. and Satoshi Kon’s “Millenium Acress” (2001) at 9:15 Friday; Kon Ichikawa’s “The Burmese Harp” (1956) at 7 p.m. and Takeshi Kitano’s 1997 crime drama “Fireworks” at 9; and Akira Kurosawa’s 1954 classic “The Seven Samurai” at 2 p.m. Sunday. Then on Tuesday, Don Bluth’s 1991 animated comedy “Rock-A-Doodle” screens as part of the “Film Day – Fun Day” series at 11 a.m. Thursday, it’s Brett Haley’s 2017 comedy drama “The Hero,” starring Sam Elliot, at 2 and 7 p.m., followed by Terence Davies’ Emily Dickinson biopic “A Quiet Passion” at 9. Admission is $3-$5 to each film except for the “Film Da – Fun Day” event which is $1. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
- Thursday in Cary, Koka Booth Amphitheatre’s summer series “Movies by Moonlight” continues with Ron Clements, Don Hall, John Musker and Chris Williams’s 2016 animated hit “Moana.” It begins at 8:30 p.m. and is sponsored by WakeMed Cary Hospital. Admission is $5 (free for kids 12 and under). Details: 919-462-2052 or boothamphitheatre.com.
