DVD releases: ‘Fate of the Furious,’ ‘Norman,’ ‘A Quiet Passion’ top July 11 list

‘The Fate of the Furious’
(PG-13; 136 minutes; Universal): The latest offering in the crazy popular “Fast and Furious” franchise brings back stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and others, and introduces Charlize Theron as the villain, along with self-professed racing fan Helen Mirren. One of the film’s big stunts is a fleet of cars being chased across a frozen lake by a Russian submarine. If you’re a “Furious” fan, it shouldn’t disappoint.
‘Norman’
(R; 118 minutes; Sony): Richard Gere stars as a New York City businessman who seeks to connect with an Israeli politician on the rise, in order to elevate his own standing in the city. The character isn’t always lovable (he’s complicated), but both Gere’s performance and the film itself were adored by critics. It also stars Michael Sheen, Steve Buscemi, Lior Ashkenazi, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Dan Stevens.
‘A Quiet Passion’
(PG-13; 126 minutes; Hurricane): Speaking of being adored by critics, Cynthia Nixon is incredible as poet Emily Dickinson in this biopic directed by Terence Davies. The film explores Dickinson’s deep attachment to her family along with the manners, social mores and spiritual convictions of the time, which informed the poet’s work. Jennifer Ehle and Keith Carradine also star.
‘The Lost City of Z’
(PG-13; 140 minutes; Amazon): A film based on David Grann’s nonfiction bestseller tells the true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam, “Sons of Anarchy”) who discovered the proof of the existence of an ancient civilization in the jungles of the Amazon. Fawcett’s findings were ridiculed by peers, but he journeys to the Amazon over and over to bolster his findings. Sienna Miller, Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland also star.
