Film Picks: You must see the scary summer classic ‘Jaws’ on the big screen

Over four decades ago, the huge success of Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” helped to create the big summer movie season that still reigns today. While many folks may feel inundated each year with all the aspiring blockbusters that continue to come in its wake, there’s no denying that Spielberg’s acclaimed shark thriller is still just as powerful and just scary as it was in 1975. See for yourself next week at the Rialto Theater in Raleigh, when “Jaws” screens as part of the “Monday at the Movies” series. The classic adaptation of Peter Benchley’s 1974 bestseller stars Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw. Cost: $5. 7 p.m. Details: 919-856- 8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.
Other highlights
- The N.C. Museum of Art’s Summer Outdoor Movie series continues Friday with Ron Clements, Don Hall, John Musker and Chris Williams’ 2016 animated hit “Moana,” at the open-air Museum Park Theater. On Saturday, it’s Gareth Edwards’ 2017 sci-fi smash “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with the features beginning at 9. $6 (free for museum members). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
- Friday at the Carolina Theatre in Durham, the RetroClassics series presents a double feature of ’80s action flicks starring Sylvester Stallone. First up, there’s George P. Cosmatos’ “Cobra” (1986), followed by Randy Feldman’s “Tango and Cash” (1989), which pairs Stallone with Kurt Russell. $9. 7 p.m. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
- Saturday at 7 p.m., the Cary Theater presents the program “Science on Screen,” which pairs a showing of Neil Burger’s 2011 techno thriller “Limitless,” starring Bradley Cooper, with a talk by local entrepreneur and CEO of Indoor Environmental Systems, Steve McLeod. Sunday, it’s Brett Haley’s 2017 comedy drama “The Hero,” starring Sam Elliot, at 2 p.m. (encore on Thursday at 7). Terence Davies’ Emily Dickinson biopic “A Quiet Passion,” starring Cynthia Nixon, screens on Thursday at 2 and 9 p.m. Admission is $3-$5 to each film except for the “Science on Screen” event which is $8-$10. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
- Thursday in Durham, Duke’s Screen/Society shows Tim Burton’s 2003 adaptation of Daniel Wallace’s 1998 novel “Big Fish,” starring Ewan McGregor and Albert Finney, at the Nasher Museum of Art in conjunction with the exhibition, “All Matterings of Mind: Transcendent Imagery from the Contemporary Collection.” 7 p.m. Free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.
