“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” reviews are in. Here’s what critics are saying.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” reviews are starting to emerge, with Tuesday’s lifting of the review embargo. And earth’s film-critic population has a lack of consensus about it that might seem surprising.

“The Last Jedi” is a big, big target, as well as the very definition of a film that’s review-proof. The film, the last with Carrie Fisher, will do gigantic business no matter what crtics say.

On RottenTomatoes.com, the film has a 93 percent fresh rating so far, with 128 out of 137 reviews giving it a mostly glowing assessment worthy of a great Chewbacca roar.

All the same, that means there are some less-than-glowing reviews that making the rounds.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here’s how the national media critics are breaking it down.

Raves: The Force will be with you. Always.

There’s no shortage of other outlets giving “The Last Jedi” unequivocal raves. The New York Times calls it “Really Good!” Polygon goes one better than the Times: “Yes, it’s really that good.”

The Guardian gets downright gushy, in a quote-review-blurb kind of way, calling the film “An explosive thrill-ride of galactic proportions.”

People takes a more populist approach, judging “The Last Jedi” to be “Rebellious, Bold, and Bound to Please Fans.”

Mixed: I find your lack of faith disturbing.

On the mixed side, Entertainment Weekly awards “The Last Jedi” a B+ rating – but still hedges a bit with a headline that calls the film “(mostly) a triumph.” Similarly, the BBC review focuses more on negatives than positives before finally concluding, “…just when I thought the entire Star Wars series was running on fumes, it seems to be getting going, too.”

Pans: Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope.

Meanwhile, CNN calls the film “a significant letdown” that even the return of Mark “Luke Skywalker” Hamill can’t save. Skywalker’s re-emergence “doesn’t ignite as anticipated,” leading to a verdict that “The Last Jedi” is “less than the sum of its parts.”

Variety echoes that assessment, calling the two-and-a-half-hour film “a disappointment…the longest and least essential chapter in the series.”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will turn up on theater screens starting Thursday night.