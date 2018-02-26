Oscar Binge 2018: How to see a whole bunch of nominated films before Sunday’s big ceremony

Want to be the most opinionated person in your Facebook feed on Sunday?
Well, you have about 6 days (and counting) to complete your epic Oscar Binge before the Academy Awards show airs (8 p.m. March 4 on ABC).
The good news is that nearly all of the nominees – particularly the major ones – can be streamed online for a small fee. The ones that can’t be streamed may still be playing in local theaters.
Here’s what we found to help you watch as much as you can before Sunday – but you need to start right now!
Movies you can stream
‘Lady Bird’
This is the buzzy indie from actor-writer Greta Gerwig about the relationship between teenage Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan) and her mother (Laurie Metcalf). The film has 5 nominations, including nods for Gerwig (Best Director and Best Original Screenplay), Metcalf (Best Supporting Actress) and Ronan (Best Actress), plus a Best Picture nomination.
Where to watch: YouTube, Vudu, Amazon Video, iTunes, Google Play.
‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’
Frances McDormand plays a woman who, angry over the unsolved status of her daughter’s brutal murder, rents three billboards calling out the town’s sheriff (Woody Harrelson) for not finding the killer. Sam Rockwell plays the deputy who takes strong exception to the billboards. It has seven total nominations. McDormand is a heavy favorite for the Best Actress award, and Rockwell for Best Supporting (the two swept Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild awards). Director Martin McDonagh also has a nomination for Best Original Screenplay, Harrelson is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, and it’s in the running for Best Picture as well. If you needed another reason to watch, it was filmed in and around Sylva, N.C.
Where to watch: YouTube, Vudu, Amazon Video, iTunes, Google Play
‘The Darkest Hour’
This World War II movie focuses on the early days of the war when Winston Churchill (Gary Oldman) must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler or fight. It’s nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Oldman) and Best Cinematography.
Where to watch: YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu
‘Dunkirk’
Christopher Nolan’s World War II film is nominated for eight awards, including Best Picture, Best Cinematography and a Best Director nod for Nolan.
Where to watch: Amazon, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu
‘Get Out’
The socially relevant thriller-comedy from Jordan Peele is a must-see. It’s nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor (Daniel Kaluuya), Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.
Where to watch: HBO Go or HBO Now, iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu
‘The Big Sick’
An unconventional (but based on a true story) romantic comedy from Kumail Nanjiani and Winston-Salem native Emily V. Gordon. It’s nominated for Best Original Screenplay.
Where to watch: Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu
‘Mudbound’
This historical drama is nominated for four Oscars – Best Supporting Actress (Mary J. Blige), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song and Best Cinematography (Rachel Morrison).
Where to watch: It’s a Netflix original, so that’s where you’ll find it.
‘Roman J. Israel, Esq.’
Never heard of this? Well, it got Denzel Washington another Best Actor nomination.
Where to Watch: YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Vudu
‘The Florida Project’
Also in the Best Supporting Actor race is Willem Dafoe, who plays the super at a motel complex near Orlando, Fla.
Where to watch: YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Vudu
‘Strong Island’
Filmmaker Yance Ford explores the murder of his brother and the justice system that let his killer walk free. It’s nominated for Best Documentary. This won awards at the 2017 Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham.
Where to watch: Netflix
‘Last Men in Aleppo’
This story of the Syrian rescue group White Helmets was also a winner at Full Frame in Durham last year and has a Best Documentary nomination.
Where to watch: Netflix
‘Abacus: Small Enough to Jail’
Another movie that screened at Full Frame, also nominated for Best Documentary.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime, free with membership
‘Loving Vincent’
This Vincent Van Gogh tribute is called “the world’s first fully painted feature film” and it’s nominated for Best Animated Feature film.
Where to watch: Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes
‘On Body and Soul’
This unusual drama out of Hungary, which has already won the Golden Bear prize at the Berlin International Film Festival, is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film.
Where to watch: Netflix
‘The Square’
A Swedish satire of the art world, directed by Ruben Östlund, is also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film.
Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu
Watch in the theater
If you’re a purist and prefer to see your movies on the big screen, a bunch of them are still playing in Triangle area theaters. The easiest thing to do is head over to Fandango and the site will steer you to the correct theater.
Here’s what you can find:
“Shape of Water” – Guillermo del Toro’s whimsical story about a mute cleaning woman who falls in love with a sea creature held captive by the U.S. government. The film has a whopping 13 nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress (Sally Hawkins), Best Supporting Actor (Richard Jenkins), Best Supporting Actress (Octavia Spencer), Best Director (del Toro) and Best Original Screenplay.
“The Post” – Steven Spielberg directs this inspirational drama based on the true story of when The Washington Post (and The New York Times) attempted to publish the Pentagon Papers. It stars Meryl Streep (nominated for Best Actress) as Katharine Graham and Tom Hanks as Ben Bradlee. It also has a Best Picture nomination.
“Call Me By Your Name” – This gay coming-of-age story from Luca Guadagnino has four nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Timothée Chalamet), Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Song.
“Phantom Thread” – Daniel Day-Lewis says this is his last film as an actor, and he has an Oscar nomination as a farewell gift. In addition to Day-Lewis’ Best Actor nod, the film is nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson), Best Supporting Actress (Lesley Manville), Best Original Music Score and Best Costume Design.
▪ The following films, described in more detail above, are also listed as playing in local theaters: “Lady Bird”; “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”; “Dunkirk”; “Darkest Hour”; “Get Out.”
▪ You can also see Oscar Nominated Short Films (Animated and Live Action) at The Rialto in Raleigh, and Oscar Documentary Shorts at Durham’s Carolina Theatre.
▪ And Regal Cinemas has a special movie pass that lets you see all of the Best Picture nominees this week for a flat $35 fee. The website will show you the local theaters participating (it looks like North Hills and Brier Creek in Raleigh; Crossroads in Cary).
