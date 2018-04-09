Solo: A Star Wars Story Official Trailer

The new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story. The film is in theaters May 25.
Walt Disney Pictures
5-25-77

Movie News & Reviews

5-25-77

Alienated, hopeful-filmmaker Pat Johnson's epic story growing up in rural Illinois, falling in love, and becoming the first fan of the movie that changed everything. Check out the new trailer starring John Francis Daley, Austin Pendleton, and Coll

Dunkirk official trailer

Movie News & Reviews

Dunkirk official trailer

This film by Christopher Nolan is the story of Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire, Canada and France are surrounded by the German army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II.

A Star Wars Day message from NASA

Movie News & Reviews

A Star Wars Day message from NASA

In celebration of Star Wars Day, NASA flight engineer Rick Mastracchio hopes to deliver a special message from the International Space Station. Little does he know, however, that the Empire plans to jam his transmissions. Thankfully, R2-D2 is on t