Music News & Reviews

September 29, 2016 12:00 PM

Country Picks: WagonMaster winner Jim Lauderdale in Carrboro

By Jack Bernhardt

Correspondent

Earlier this month, the Americana Music Association honored Jim Lauderdale with its WagonMaster Lifetime Achievement Award. It was the latest accolade bestowed upon Lauderdale, a graduate of Durham’s Carolina Friends School. The Grammy-winning artist is prolific in songwriting, (songs recorded by George Strait, Ralph Stanley and others), recording (some 28 albums beginning with his 1991 debut, “Planet of Love”) and performing. Friday night, the talented and entertaining Lauderdale rolls into Carrboro’s ArtsCenter for an evening of songs, including some from latest CD, “This Changes Everything.”

Details at artscenterlive.org.

Other highlights

Related content

Music News & Reviews

Comments

Videos

Fire Side Collective covers 'Call Me Al'

View more video

Entertainment Videos