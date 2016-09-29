Country Picks: WagonMaster winner Jim Lauderdale in Carrboro

Earlier this month, the Americana Music Association honored Jim Lauderdale with its WagonMaster Lifetime Achievement Award. It was the latest accolade bestowed upon Lauderdale, a graduate of Durham’s Carolina Friends School. The Grammy-winning artist is prolific in songwriting, (songs recorded by George Strait, Ralph Stanley and others), recording (some 28 albums beginning with his 1991 debut, “Planet of Love”) and performing. Friday night, the talented and entertaining Lauderdale rolls into Carrboro’s ArtsCenter for an evening of songs, including some from latest CD, “This Changes Everything.”
Details at artscenterlive.org.
Other highlights
- Wide Open Bluegrass presents a full day of music Friday featuring Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder and others at Red Hat Amphitheatre. Get full coverage of this week’s IBMA events at nando.com/bluegrass.
- Also Friday, country artists Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett and A Thousand Horses stampede into Walnut Creek Amphitheatre.
- On Saturday, it’s Greensky Bluegrass at the IBMA After Party at Raleigh’s Lincoln Theatre, Wide Open Bluegrass at Red Hat and Three Women and the Truth at Cat’s Cradle Back Room.
- Acoustic Manner plays Koka Booth Amphitheatre on Wednesday, and Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival kicks off Thursday near Pittsboro.
