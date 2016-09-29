Music News & Reviews

September 29, 2016 2:00 PM

Classical Picks: Pianist Simone Dinnerstein at Duke’s Baldwin

By Roy C. Dicks

Correspondent

Pianist and prolific recording artist, Simone Dinnerstein, returns to the Duke Performances Series Friday in Baldwin Auditorium, this time for an evening of Franz Schubert impromptus and his Sonata in B-flat Major, plus etudes by Philip Glass.

8 p.m. $36-$42 (ages 30 and under $15). 919-684-4444 or dukeperformances.duke.edu.

Other highlights

  • Chamber Music Raleigh’s Sights and Sounds on Sunday series at the N.C. Museum of Art offers a century of Russian solo piano music with N.C.-based pianist Anatoly Larkin. Details at chambermusicraleigh.org.
  • The Triangle Brass Band celebrates its 30th anniversary season with a concert Sunday at Raleigh’s Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, with marches, hymns and works for flugelhorn and euphonium. Details at trianglebrass.org.

Related content

Music News & Reviews

Comments

Videos

Fire Side Collective covers 'Call Me Al'

View more video

Entertainment Videos