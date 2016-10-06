Country Picks: Joe Newberry, April Verch at Durham’s Blue Note Grill

Fresh from performing and participating on panels at IBMA’s World of Bluegrass, Joe Newberry teams with the talented Canadian fiddler, April Verch, Friday at the Blue Note Grill in Durham. An award-winning banjoist and songwriter, Newberry has earned an international following with his authoritative grasp of old-time country tunes and songs. A student of fiddle great Mark O’Connor, Verch grew up with the traditional music of Canada’s Maritimes and has mastered the musical idioms of the American South. She’s also been known to kick up her heels in lively step-dancing. Newberry and Verch will share their talents and love for the old tunes at the 9 p.m. show.
Other highlights
- Alabama and the Charlie Daniels Band bring their country songs to Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre Friday night.
- The Grassroots Festival at Shakori Hills continues through Sunday. Performers include Hank and Pattie and the Current, Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, and others. More at shakorihillsgrassroots.org.
- Balsam Range, last year’s IBMA top entertainer and top vocal group, will perform in Durham Central Park on Sunday.
- The Turnpike Troubadours roll into Lincoln Theatre Wednesday. And Thursday, the Piedmont Melody Makers will showcase songs from their newly released CD, “Wonderful World Outside,” at the Carrboro ArtsCenter.
