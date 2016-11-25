Country Picks: Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder play Haw River

Since returning to bluegrass from his country music detour in 1996, Ricky Skaggs has led his acclaimed Kentucky Thunder band to the top of the bluegrass world. 14 Grammy awards and eight IBMA trophies as top instrumental group bear witness to the esteem with which Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder are held by fans and industry alike. While the band’s lineup has changed over time, Skaggs has managed to maintain the entertaining and aesthetic qualities which are among the most revered in contemporary bluegrass. On Thursday (Dec. 1), Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder bring their music to Haw River Ballroom in Saxapahaw.
Get more details at hawriverballroom.com.
