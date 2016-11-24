Jazz Picks: Trumpeter Tom Browne at Beyu Caffe in Durham

George Benson describes Tom “Jamaica Funk” Browne as “joy filled in expressiveness” and “believable in any musical style.” His kickin’ trumpet and rich jazz melodies have topped the the jazz, adult contemporary and R&B charts.
See him live at Beyu Caffe in Durham on Saturday, where he’ll play two sets – 8 & 10 p.m. Tickets are $18-$20. For more information visit: beyucaffe.com.
Other highlights
- On Friday, the Calvin Edwards Trio plays soul, jazz and blues at the Beyu Caffe. 8 and 10 p.m. $10. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- The Brevan Hampden Quartet plays Saturday at the Sharp Nine Gallery in Durham. 8 p.m. $10-$15. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
