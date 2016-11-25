Alejandro Escovedo: Rock bottom, then rebirth

Alejandro Escovedo had hit something close to rock bottom. He was struggling with hepatitis C and had barely survived a life-threatening hurricane on his honeymoon in Mexico, only to spend the next year working out from under the trauma.
Coming out that toxic environment, a song titled "I Don't Want to Play Guitar Anymore" made perfect sense. The idea seemed unimaginable for a guy who has defined his life by playing one. But for a while, it was very real.
The song, written in collaboration with former R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck, anchors Escovedo's latest album, "Burn Something Beautiful" (Fantasy), co-produced by Buck and mutual friend Scott McCaughey, longtime R.E.M. sideman and leader of the Minus 5 and Young Fresh Fellows.
It was a song that Buck had actually started working on, reflecting his own personal turmoil in the years since R.E.M. broke up in 2011.
"Peter and I shared that period of time where we kind of went dark," Escovedo says. "The way I related to that line, when I was really sick with hepatitis C, I got to this point where I was asking, 'Why me? Why did this happen to me?' Everyone around me (on tour) was drinking just as much as me or more than me, but I got it. Why did I get it? I started placing the blame on music, which had led to that lifestyle. I didn't play guitar for a year. I wanted to get away from it, go into this repentance. This was all in my head."
Buck was enduring his own personal crisis when he began working on the song before showing it to Escovedo. "I was going through a lot of life stuff, depression, and I had a whole notebook of stuff that was very on the down side," he says. "I'd written the first verse and chorus, basically asking, 'Why am I doing this?' When I brought it to Al, the melody got better, he wrote new verses, it became not so much, 'I'm moving up,' but 'I'm going to persevere in the face of all this' - which is what the record is all about."
"Burn Something Beautiful" is the latest landmark in a career that took shape in San Francisco in the late '70s, when Escovedo was leading one of the city's first punk bands, the Nuns, who opened the Sex Pistols final show in 1978. He later moved to Austin, Texas, where he joined the postpunk band Rank and File, then co-founded the guitar-heavy True Believers. A solo career blossomed in the '90s, and he's been steadily releasing albums ever since that encompass his wide-ranging musical interests, from punk and garage rock to folk and experimental music. He's been playing hundreds of shows annually since the '90s, and continued a rigorous touring schedule even as he coped with hepatitis C. In September 2014 he and his new wife, Nancy, narrowly survived Hurricane Odile.
"We spent 12 hours just trying to survive," Escovedo says of the Category 4 hurricane. "We were trapped, the front of the house fell into the ocean. We were calling family and the kids to say goodbye. We resigned ourselves to the idea that we weren't going to make it."
They survived, but Escovedo would go through spells of feeling disoriented and "shellshocked." He, Buck and McCaughey had begun working on music, and were touring together when the depth of Escovedo's trauma became fully apparent just minutes before he was supposed to step on stage with his new bandmates at a sold-out show in Portland, Ore.
"I took my wife's hand, pulled her to me and told her, 'I don't think I can do this, I don't think I can play in front of so many people,'" he says. "She said it's going to be OK, you've played in front of (Bruce) Springsteen's audience, you can do this. But up in the dressing room, it happened again. I couldn't do it, and we had to cancel. I still owe Scott a big one because he had to go out there and tell everyone I couldn't play."
Escovedo went to a hospital where everything checked out and decided to resume the tour, but Buck talked him out of it.
"He had episodes in the recent past and I hadn't seen one, but when I did finally see one, it was terrifying," Buck says. "I was on stage with Bill Berry when he collapsed on stage in my arms (Berry suffered a brain aneurysm at an R.E.M. show in 1995, which the drummer survived, and quit the band two years later). I wasn't going to let that happen again."
Escovedo was eventually diagnosed with and treated for post-traumatic stress disorder. But his album with Buck and McCaughey was shelved and he retreated from the music business. He and Nancy eventually moved to Dallas, where she was working on a TV series, and he submitted to a strict medical regimen to combat his long-running struggle with hepatitis C. After three days in bed, "I felt like I had a new body, a new mind," he says. "It was almost like something had been exorcised."
Reinvigorated, Escovedo got back in touch with Buck and McCaughey to finish the songs they had been working on and to record the album that would become "Burn Something Beautiful." The album's a room wrecker, with guitars cranked and amplifiers strained, while still honoring Escovedo's more introspective and experimental impulses.
"I broke down a lot of barriers going in, so I was totally open," Escovedo says. "You know how much I love the Velvets, fuzz, distortion - I don't know if any of my records have expressed that outside of (side project) Buick MacKane, but that's the way they (Buck and McCaughey) play as a band."
Buck says he wasn't sure what to expect when Escovedo walked into a Portland studio in March after his lengthy hiatus. "I was worried because I wasn't sure where Al was (in terms of his health and mental outlook), but he was radiant," Buck says. "I was going through some life changes myself, as tends to happen at this age (Buck is 59, Escovedo 65), so there was a feeling of rebirth. Al loved the band (which included Decemberists drummer John Moen and guitarist Kurt Bloch, formerly of the Fastbacks) - a bunch of guys who have been doing this a long time but can still tap into what we did at 15, 16, when you do this because you want to play loud and fast. How many years do any of us get? In the creative realm, there's not many people at 75 who put a record out that's great, so let's make sure this is a defining statement."
For Escovedo, the recording sessions were a tonic after a long period of self-doubt. "I Don't Want to Play Guitar Anymore" isn't a cry of surrender, but a reaffirmation. "There was a time in my life where I was wondering who I am if I don't have this guitar to play," he says. "In the end, music was the salvation. It was joy and a relief to find that out."
