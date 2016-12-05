Stevie Nicks, Pretenders to play Raleigh’s PNC Arena in March

Stevie Nicks’ 24 Karat Gold Tour is headed to Raleigh in March.
Nicks and special guests Pretenders are winding down their tour with eight shows left, according to a news release, but Live Nation, the tour’s promoter, has announced 20 new shows beginning Feb. 23 in Reno, Nev.
Nicks will play Raleigh’s PNC Arena on March 19.
Tickets are available first to American Express card holders at 10 a.m. Dec. 11. Tickets go on sale for everyone on Dec. 12 at www.livenation.com, the PNC Arena Box Office or 800-745-3000.
A Grammy Award-winning solo artist, Nicks has sold more than 140 million albums in her solo career and during her time with Fleetwood Mac.
Rhino Records has also recently released remastered deluxe versions of Nicks’ first two solo albums, “Bella Donna” and “Wild Heart.”
