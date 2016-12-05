Irish tenor to perform at Raleigh’s Sacred Heart Cathedral

Irish tenor Emmet Cahill will perform in the nave of Sacred Heart Cathedral in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday evening, a rare concert event in the mother church for the Catholic diocese.
Cahill’s “An Irish Classical Christmas Concert” begins at 8 p.m. Dec. 7 and is a benefit for the church’s music program. Tickets are $20 for parishioners and $25 for the general public.
Cahill, 25, has been touring with the Dublin-based singing group Celtic Thunder, and plans to sing a mix of classical pieces, church hymns, Irish classics, Broadway hits and Christmas songs.
His performance is part of what will be the final Christmas at Sacred Heart Cathedral before the Catholic Diocese of Raleigh opens its replacement, Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral, off Western Boulevard next year. Tickets are available by contacting accurso@sacredheartcathedral.com or by phone at 982-212-9574 or 919-832-6030.
