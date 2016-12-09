Country Picks: ‘A Bluegrass Kinda Christmas’ comes to Raleigh

Since the arrival of IBMA in 2013, Raleigh has become a bluegrass kinda town. And beginning Thursday (Dec. 15), “A Bluegrass Kinda Christmas Festival” is coming to Hilton North Raleigh/Midtown Resort hotel. The festival, which will continue Dec. 16 and 17, features a terrific lineup of bluegrass brilliance. Thursday’s performers include supergroup The Grascals, along with Balsam Range, Darin and Brooke Aldridge, Darrell Webb Band and the Outliers.
For information, go to bluegrasschristmas.com.
Other highlights
- Friday night, Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys bring their show to The Cary Theatre.
- On Tuesday, it’s Jason Bolan along with Shooter Jennings at Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh.
